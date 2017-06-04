Army convoy attacked: Congress urges Centre to negotiate with Pak

[India], June 4 (ANI): Condemning the attack on the army convoy in Qazigund area of Anantnag district, the Congress party on Sunday urged the Central Government to not make frivolous comments on the backdrop of such unfortunate incidents and negotiate with Pakistan in the regard.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of making statements saying that they wouldn't let the sacrifice of the soldiers go in vein, should go and converse with the estranged neighbour on the issue.

"This is very condemnable. Our soldiers are being attacked time and again. The Indian Government must not just keep on talking frivolously on such matters and should directly speak to Pakistan in the regard," said Ahmed.

Echoing similar sentiment another Congress leader Tom Vadakkan asserted that such attacks cannot be accepted and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre must send a message across border that India would not tolerate such unwarranted attacks.

"About 300 and counting incursions have occurred. Pakistan must be told, in no uncertain terms, that this is just not acceptable," said Vadakkan.

"We should send out a message that we will not suffer this kind of activity, like the Guerrilla operations Pakistan is carrying out against our armed forces. A message from the current Government must go that this kind of attack will not be tolerated," he added.

Two jawans were martyred after heavily Armed terrorists attacked an Army convoy in the Qazigund area of Anantnag district yesterday.

The Army convoy, which was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar, was indiscriminately fired upon by militants near the Lower Munda toll post.

According to reports, militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)