Army denies Pakistan's claim of killing Indian soldiers

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday denied Pakistan's claim that five Indian soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in cross border firing.





The Pakistan Army claimed in a tweet on Saturday that five Indian soldiers were killed.





"Indian unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs (soldiers) killed, many injured," Pakistan Army Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet



He also posted a video, claiming an Indian post was destroyed. However, rejecting the claim, defence sources said it was "false and fabricated".

On May 24, Pakistan had posted a video claiming an Indian post was destroyed. The video, however, turned out to be an edited one.

The Indian Army, on May 23, had released a video of attack on Pakistani posts across the LoC that appears to show bunkers being bombed in a forested area.