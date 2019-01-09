Army dismisses Pak's allegation of killing woman in PoK

[India], Jan 09 (ANI): The Indian Army has denied allegations that a woman living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) lost her life due to firing by it.

"Indian Army does not target civilian population when it retaliates to Pakistani ceasefire violation. It (killing of PoK woman) is a baseless and wrong allegation from Pakistani side," Army sources said.

The response came from Army sources after Pakistani Inter Services Public Relation Chief Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that a woman in Shahkot sector in PoK had died due to Indian firing.

"Indian Army continues nonprofessional conduct. Besides atrocities in IOK, violating ceasefire targeted civil population in Shahkot sector across LOC. A woman shaheed another injured. Such acts can't suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris in IOK," Ghafoor had tweeted. Recently, Indian Army also rubbished Pakistani claims that it had brought down Indian mini drones being used for spying in its areas. (ANI)