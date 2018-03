[Jammu and Kashmir] [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday evacuated two children from Rajouri sector of Jammu region following a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.

The children were injured in the unprovoked ceasefire violation and admitted to a hospital in Jammu.

The Indian and Pakistan Army frequently exchange fire at the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)