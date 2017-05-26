  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Army foils attack by Pak's BAT, two militants killed

Army foils attack by Pak's BAT, two militants killed

Last Updated: Fri, May 26, 2017 15:37 hrs
Surprise element helped BAT to kill, mutilate: BSF

New Delhi: The Army on Friday said its troops foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Kashmir, killing two militants.

"Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said here.

The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official said.

According to police sources, the bodies of the two slain militants were lying in "no man's" land along the LoC.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features