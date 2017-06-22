Army foils Infiltration bid in J&K, recovers AK-47, warlike stores

[India], June 22 (ANI): The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Palanwala sector.

The alert soldiers deployed along the LOC detected and engaged suspicious movement of a group of terrorists in the early hours of June 21.

As the army jawans opened fire, the terrorists returned fire and ran back across the LoC.

An intense combing operation was conducted in the area which resulted in recovery of one AK-47 rifle with ammunition and other war like stores.

In another development from Pulwama, an officer of 50 Rashtriya Rifles on late Wednesday night sustained injuries in an encounter with terrorists. The encounter was underway at the time of filing this report between armed forces and terrorists, believed to be affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to security officials, fierce stone pelting that began during Pulwama encounter might have helped terrorists escape the cordon. 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOP) and 183 CRPF battalion are involved in the encounter. (ANI)