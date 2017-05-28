Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch sector, kills 1 terrorist

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Sunday foiled another infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir.

This time, the army gunned down one terrorist who tried to enter Indian territory in Poonch sector.

In a major success for the security forces, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who had succeeded Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani following his killing last July, was gunned down ON Saturday along with another terrorist, at Soimoh village in Tral of Pulwama district, about 36 kilometre from Srinagar, during a cordon and search operation following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

The army also foiled a major infiltration bid from across the Line of Control in Rampur sector, killing six terrorists.