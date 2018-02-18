Army foils infiltration bid, kills militant

Jammu: A militant was killed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday as the army foiled a major infiltration bid, defence sources said.

Defence Ministry sources said that the major infiltration bid from across the LoC was foiled in Karmarha area of Poonch when alert troops challenged a group of heavily-armed militants seeking to sneak into Indian territory.

"One terrorist has been killed in this operation against infiltrating terrorists.

"One soldier was injured in Pakistan army shelling which had been initiated to facilitate infiltration," said a source, adding that intermittent firing exchanges are now going on between Indian and Pakistani positions in the area," the source said.