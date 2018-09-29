Army gets 3 new commanders as present ones retire tomorrow

[India], Sept 29 (ANI): Three Lieutenant General-level officers will take charge as the new Army Commanders after the retirement of three Army commanders tomorrow.

Sources informed that Lt Gen SK Saini is slated to head the Pune-based Southern Command, taking over from Lt Gen DR Soni.

Lt Gen PS Thimayya will be the new head of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) at Shimla. Lt Gen MM Naravane has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Commander head quartered at Kolkata where the previous Army Commander Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, has been moved the Lucknow based Central Army Command as the new army commander.

Also, Lt Gen PS Rajeshwar will be taking charge as the new Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee as incumbent CISC Lt Gen SK Dua will retire on October 31. Indian army is 1.3 million strong and is organised into 7 independent commands. (ANI)