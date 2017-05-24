Army has proved, now Centre needs to be more aggressive towards Pakistan: Shiv Sena

[India], May 24 (ANI): Training guns at the Centre in the backdrop of the successful attack by the Indian Army in destroying Pakistan border posts along the Line of Control (LoC), the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said it is now the central government's turn to be more aggressive.

Shiv Sena MP Manisha Kayande suggested undertaking more such attacks in order to destroy terror base camps in Pakistan.

"The army needs to be congratulated for this brave and courageous act undertaken by them. Now it is the Government's turn to be more aggressive and more such attacks are needed to destroy terror base camps present in Pakistan," Kayande told ANI.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon said it was needed of India to send the message across the border that our restraint and patience must not be mistaken to be our weakness. "We need to send this message across the border that our restraint, patience must not be mistaken to be our weakness. Don't think that we cannot retaliate, but we believe in peace. We would want even now to come to table and sort out. But, violence would not be tolerated," Memon told ANI. The Indian Army yesterday said that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the LoC to counter terrorist action from Pakistan. In support of this, the army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9. While applauding the Indian Army, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday said the forces are taking preemptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in the Valley and disengage Pakistan posts across the LoC supporting infiltration. However, the Congress, while praising the courage of the Indian Army, asked the government to wake up from its "slumber and come to the assistance of our brave soldiers. "We salute the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army. Once again in the Nowshera sector, they have destroyed a Pakistani post which was assisting the terrorists to enter into India.But what is our Government doing even after knowing the truth? Our Army is making supreme sacrifice and acting with valour, but where is the Modi Government?" Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI. In recent days, the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Pakistan has increased considerably. The firing and shelling from across the border has affected over 10,000 people. (ANI)