Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation in Nowshera

& Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An Army personnel lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera district on Saturday.

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of mortars on routine Indian Army this morning.

Rifleman Bikas Gurung, aged 21 years, belonged to Khunka Khuki village, Manipur, and is survived by his mother Shrimati Beana May Gurung.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Block's Lam village comes on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier on Wednesday, four BSF personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Samba. (ANI)