Army job racket: 36 booked in Ludhiana

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): As many as 36 people were booked for allegedly submitting fake documents in the ongoing Army recruitment rally in Ludhiana on Sunday.

In addition, the Army recruitment office found that a Civil defence employee was booked in the case for his alleged involvement in this illegal activity.

In its press statement, the recruitment office stated, "Recently a gang of touts was booked in Roopnagar by Police on January 19, 2018 which was in illegal possession of fake stamps and seals of Tehsildars/Sub Tehsildars of Ludhiana and Roopnagar Districts. The touts were verifying the residence certificate of the candidates by using these fake stamps of Tehsildars and Sub Tehsildars. In this illegal activity, one Civil defence employee of our office was also involved who has been handed over to the Police vide our FIR No 0029 dt 01 Feb 2019."

"On detailed scrutiny of the fake residence certificates of the fraudulent candidates, it was observed that these certificates were found to be correct out during online verification of suspected candidates by sending a team of ARO carried out the verification of suspected candidates by sending a Team of ARO staff at the addresses provided in the residence certificates. The same was confirmed and attested on a certificate by the respective house owner\Parshad (Municipal Councillor/Sarpanch/MLA. None of the addresses were found correct in respect of the under mention candidates.," the dossier read. "None of the address were found correct in respect of the under mention candidates. The matter is serious and undesirable elements can get enrolled in the Indian Army using unfair means and cause disrepute damage to the organisation besides eating away the vacancies of Punjab youth (as majority of these candidates hail from Haryana and Rajasthan)," it added. The same was confirmed and attested on a certificate by the respective house owner\Parshad (Municipal Councillor/Sarpanch/MLA. None of the addresses were found correct in respect of the under mention candidates. (ANI)