Army killed 138 Pak soldiers in 2017 in tactical ops

New Delhi: The Indian Army killed 138 Pakistan Army personnel in 2017 in tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, government intelligence sources said today.

The Indian Army lost 28 soldiers during the same period along the LoC, sources said. The sources said the Pakistan Army usually does not acknowledge the deaths of its personnel and shows them as civilian casualties in certain cases.

The Indian Army has been adopting a "tough" approach in dealing with ceasefire violations and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year.

The Pakistan Army has suffered 138 fatal and 155 non- fatal casualties in tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the LoC in 2017, the intelligence sources told PTI. A total of 70 Indian Army personnel were injured during cross border firings and other incidents. Asked about the fatalities on the Pakistani side, the Army refused to comment. However, Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said India has been effectively retaliating against all ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army and will continue to do so. According to official figures, 860 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were reported in 2017 as against 221 last year.