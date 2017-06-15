Army kills man in Arunachal, says 'mistaken identity'

Changlang: A man was shot dead by the army in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang last night which has been called a case of ' mistaken identity'.





Army troops had laid an ambush in this particular area based on hard intelligence with regards to movement of a group of terrorists.





It was during this time that the individual, who has got killed, came into the range of the ambush and on being challenged he made very suspicious movements and rushed towards the ambush party, which forced them to open controlled fire resulting in the individual suffering fatal injury.