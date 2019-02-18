Army Major, 3 other officers killed in Pulwama encounter 

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Four Indian Army personnel, including a Major, were killed and another injured during an encounter with terrorists in Pinglan area of Pulwama district on Monday.

The personnel belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles, according to Army sources.

They said an Army Major and three other personnel were killed in the encounter that broke out early this morning in Pinglan area, adding one Army personnel was injured.

The incident comes four days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the same district after their convoy came under terror attack in Awantipora area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)