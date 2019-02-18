Army Major among four soldiers killed in overnight encounter

Pulwama: Four soldiers, including a Major-rank officer, were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place in Pinglan area of Pulwama. Beisdes this, another jawan is said to be injured and a civilian has also been killed in the gunbattle.

The personnel belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles, according to army sources.

They said an Army Major and three other personnel were killed in the encounter that broke out early this morning in Pinglan area, adding one more Army personnel was injured.

The incident comes four days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the same district after their convoy came under terror attack in Awantipora area. Further details are awaited.