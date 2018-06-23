Army major's wife found dead in Delhi Cantt area

[India], June 23 (ANI): A 30-year old woman was found dead in Brar Square area of Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

The woman is said to be the wife of an Indian Army Major.

The woman went to the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment for physiotherapy session at 10 a.m. and was found dead half an hour later.

The police investigation is underway, the body has been sent to the mortuary after the formalities of the police and the forensic teams were completed. When the police saw the body the woman's neck was slashed.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi) Vijay Kumar, they have solid clues about the murderer. "We have solid clues about the culprit, it is almost known. The motive behind the murder wasn't a robbery or sexual assault," said DCP Kumar. However, the police didn't disclose the identity of the woman. "I don't think it is appropriate to disclose the identity of the woman as the clues are linked to the identity. We will inform you about it later." No missing complaint was lodged; the police received a call informing them of the incident. The woman's husband has identified the body. (ANI)