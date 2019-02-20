Army man dead, 5 trapped after hit by avalanche in Himachal’s Kinnaur district

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): One Army jawan is dead and five still trapped after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

As many as 16 Army men started from Namgya to Shipkila on Wednesday morning to repair water supply line for the Army area here under Pooh subdivision of Kinnaur district, according to Gopal Chand, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur district.

Of the 16, six jawans were hit by the avalanche, confirmed Chand to ANI over the telephone.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Army and assisted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

ITBP PRO Vivek Kumar Pandey confirmed that ITBP is helping in rescue and relief operations with the Army Further details are awaited. (ANI)