Army mulls specialized cadre for permanent commission to women

[India], May 8 (ANI): The Indian Army is planning to create a "specialized cadre" system in a bid to grant permanent commission to women so that they can be deployed in various other non-combatant fields.

This comes as an effort to resolve the issue of short service commission.

There are six branches of the Indian Army which has been identified for women to continue their job after completion of 10+4 years of Short Service Commission and they include Judge Advocate General (JAG), image interpreter, language, cyber & IT, Air Traffic Control and Service Selection Board.

After completing 10 years in the service, the women have options either to retire or continue for four more years while their male counterpart has an option of permanent commission after completion of 10 years in service. Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had pitched for women officers in combat role stating that the government is working seriously to have women in combat uniforms. (ANI)