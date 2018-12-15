Army officers should keep themselves fit for fighting at odd times: General Bipin Rawat

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that army officers should keep themselves fit to take up any task, especially to fight against the odd situations.

Reviewing the combined graduation parade held at Indian Air Force (IAF) Academy here, General Rawat advised the graduating trainees, stating that "you need to be very active in various situations like rapidly changing geopolitical scenario and constantly strive to keep yourselves fit to take on any task, especially to fight against the odd situation."

General Rawat also urged the cadets to think in a joint manner to cope with the future challenges posed by dramatic changes taking place in warfare. After getting trained for a year in the IAF Academy (IAF), 139 cadets, including 24 women officers joined the elite cadre of Air Force officers to carry forward the core values of the Force. Indian Navy and Coast Guard also awarded 15 officers of their Wings on their successful completion of flying training from the academy on the occasion. After the parade, the skydiving team 'Akash Ganga,' the helicopter aerobatic team of IAF 'Suryakiran,' and an aerobatic display by 'Sarang' also enthralled the spectators. (ANI)