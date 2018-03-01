Army organises capacity-building tour for Rajouri youth

[India], Mar. 1 (ANI): 20 students from various tehsils of Rajouri District, who are participants of a ten-day capacity building tour met the Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra at Raj Bhawan and Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh at Nagrota on Wednesday.

The aim of the tour was to expose the students to 'Animal Husbandry'. The students were taken to various premier institutes in the field of R&D for cattle in the state of Haryana and Punjab, such as the Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes sub center, Patiala, National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes, National Research center on Equines and Central Sheep Breeding Farm, Hisar, and reached Jammu on Tuesday.

Vohra was given a detailed brief on the conduct of the tour by the officer in charge of the tour. While interacting with the students, he encouraged the youth to establish their own enterprise in various fields of cattle rearing. He further added that there are various government schemes that can be made use of for establishing a dairy farm, poultry farm, and fisheries that will give rich dividends to the individuals in future. The Governor also urged the youth to spread the message of the importance of education and emphasised that the youth should strive to become responsible and good citizens by contributing towards the progress of the region. The students also interacted with Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, YSM, General Officer Commanding 16 Corps at Nagrota. During the interaction, General Saranjeet emphasised the importance of education and role of the youth in nation-building. The participating students are slated to return to Rajouri today, where a flag-in ceremony will be held. (ANI)