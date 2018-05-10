Army organises medical, vet camp in J-K's Poonch

[India], May 10 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday organised a medical and veterinary camp at Poonch's Degwar village in Jammu and Kashmir.

Organised by the 93 Brigade and 2 Naga Battalion of Naga regiment, the camp provided free checkups and medicines to the residents and their cattle in the far-flung area that lies close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Speaking to ANI, the locals expressed gratitude for the army's initiative.

"This is a remote area and due to the change in weather, flu is on the rise, so we are grateful for this medical camp. Army has always been there for us time and again," Mohd Rafique, a local, said. (ANI)