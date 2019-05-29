Army pays tribute to Major Rahul who died of chest pain

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday paid tribute to Major Rahul Singh who succumbed to chest pain while leading a patrol in Machhil Sector on Tuesday.

"Major Rahul Singh suffered severe chest pain during the patrolling and was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. He later succumbed to his medical condition while undergoing treatment," said an Army statement.

The officer was leading a patrol in treacherous mountainous terrain along the Line of Control in Machhil Sector of Northern Kashmir, the statement said.

Led by Chinar Corps Commander Lt. General KJS Dhillon, the officers and rank and file of the Army and other security forces paid homage to the soldier. 32-year old Singh, who had joined the Army in 2013, belonged to village Gunsara in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and is survived by his parents. His mortal remains were flown to his native village where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. (ANI)