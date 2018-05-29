Army pays tribute to sodlier killed in Kakapore terror attack

The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to late Sepoy Vikram Singh who was killed during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kakapore village on May 27, 2018.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the fallen soldier.

In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects.

Singh had sustained a bullet injury during a provocative standoff attack by the terrorists on Kakapore Army Camp. Even though he was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The 25 years old had joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Village Ladpur of Chhata Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura District and is survived by his wife. The mortal remains of the soldier were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.