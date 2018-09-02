Army pays tribute to soldier killed in Bandipora operation

[India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday paid a befitting tribute to late Sepoy Shive Kumar, who was killed in yesterday's counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, along with Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the soldier. Representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the brave heart.

Kumar sustained bullet injuries during the operation in Danna forests of Bandipora district in which three terrorists were eliminated. He was provided with immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries. Kumar had joined the Army in 2005 and belonged to village Karoor of Kishtwar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District. He is survived by his wife, three children and parents. The mortal remains of the soldier were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. (ANI)