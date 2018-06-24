Army personnel arrested for murdering fellow officer's wife

[India], June 24 (ANI): Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa was arrested by police on the charges of murder here in Daurala town on Sunday, sources revealed.

Handa was arrested a day after another Army Major's wife was found dead in Delhi's Brar Square area.

As per sources, the deceased's body was found with her throat slit. The body had also been allegedly run over by a car several times.

The police also seized the vehicle, in which the victim was reportedly last seen travelling in.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)