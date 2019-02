[India], Feb 25 (ANI): An Indian Army personnel was shot at by unidentified assailants in Ganga Nagar area on Sunday.

Police said the Army personnel was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"An Army personnel was shot at by unidentified miscreants in Ganganagar area yesterday and was taken to the hospital. FIR has been registered," Meerut SSP Nitin Tiwari told media here.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)