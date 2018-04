& Kashmir) [India] Apr 16 (ANI): An Army porter was killed on Monday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The Pakistan violated the ceasefire at around 10:40 am.

Khursheed Ahmad, 37 was working as Porter with the army for Madras unit.

Ahmed sustained a bullet injury in the neck and few grenade splinters in both of his legs.

More details are awaited.(ANI)