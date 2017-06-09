Army should continue their good work at Border: Defence Expert

[India], June 9 (ANI): Saluting the Indian Army's exhibition of exemplary courage by undertaking punitive fire assaults across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan and its readiness for a two and a half front war, defence expert Raj Kadyan on Friday asserted that the Army should continue their good work at the Border and that we are proud of them.

"Pakistan has never stopped sending jihadis as infiltrators and I'm glad that the Indian Army has killed many of the militants or infiltrators who have made their attempt. Even after repeated warning, Islamabad has never learnt from our warnings towards them on all matters. The Army should continue their good work at the Border," Kadyan told ANI.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat yesterday in an interaction with ANI, said that the Indian army is well prepared to face external, as well as internal threats to the country. "Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war," he said. The Army Chief added that even though India is ready for a multi front war there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation. "Even the PM has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border," said General Rawat. In a freewheeling conversation with ANI, General Rawat also informed that a new strike corps, 17 Strike Corps, is being raised specifically for mountain warfare. On asking about the delay in its raising Army Chief said a process as complex as this takes time. He said, "It is being raised from scratch. The recruitments are on. As it is, to prepare an army soldier it takes about three years from recruitment process to training and then orienting and finally their deployment." (ANI)