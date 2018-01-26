Army to receive 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras on R-Day

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Indian Army will receive one Kirti Chakra and nine Shaurya Chakras on the 69th Republic Day celebrations on Friday.

Major Vijayan Bist of the 4th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, will be conferred with the Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime decoration of India.

On June 6, 2017, Major Bist eliminated two terrorists and saved the life of one comrade amid heavy firing during an encounter with terrorists in Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the third highest peacetime decoration of India, Shaurya Chakra will be awarded to nine Army personnel namely Major Akhil Raj RV, Captain Rohit Shukla, Captain Abhinav Shukla, Captain Pradeep Shoury Arya, Havildar Mubarak Ali, Havildar Rabindra Thapa, Naik Narendra Singh, Lance Naik Badher Hussain and Paratrooper Manchu for their gallantry and valour in combating terrorists. (ANI)