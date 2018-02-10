Army Vice Chief reviews security situation in Valley

[India], Feb. 10 (ANI): The Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General Sarath Chand on Friday arrived in the Valley to review the prevailing security situation.

Chand also visited the Formations and Units in North Kashmir.

During the visit, the VCOAS was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness as well as the measures taken to meet the security and weather related challenges.

The Vice Chief further interacted with the troops and emphasised on the need for undertaking relentless intelligence based operations to sustain pressure on the terrorist groups and maintain a high degree of vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) to eliminate any infiltration bid.

Earlier in the day, the General Officer arrived at Badami Bagh Cantonment where he was received by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt. (ANI)