Army warns Kashmiris: Anyone picking up a gun will be killed

Srinagar: Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, Indian Army, holds a press briefing on the attack on the CRPF jawans and the encounter at Pulwama yesterday which saw three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists dead.

Dhillon warned that anyone who has picked up a gun will be killed unless they surrender. He said recruitment has come down, and reaching out to Kashmiri mothers he said, "Tell your sons not to join terrorism."

He also sent a message to the Kashmiri youth urging them to stay away from encounter sites. "We don't want any civilian casualties," he said. He said while an encounter was going civilians can be killed in crossfire. He said even after the encounter, until the place was sanitised, people should stay away since there could be IEDs at the place.

Speaking on the Pulwama encounter yesterday, he said in less than 100 hours of the Pulwama terrorist attack, the security forces have eliminated have JeM leadership in the valley which was being handled by JeM from Pakistan. He said the slain Jaish terrorist Kamran was the chief operations commander of the group operating from Kashmir. He said Jaish-e-Mohammed is a child of the Pakistan army. The Pakistan army is 100 per cent involved in this (the terror attack on the 41 CRPF jawans). He said the type of car bomb attack that took place in Pulwama on 14th Feb, happened after a long time in Kashmir. "We will keep all options open to deal with these kinds of attacks. Investigation is at an advanced stage," he said.