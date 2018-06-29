Army will continue its operation: Bipin Rawat

[India], June 29 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that the security forces will continue their operations under rules of engagement in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Chief Rawat's statement comes when the Valley has been witnessing a huge spurt in terror activity.

"Army continues to operate under strict rules of engagement that have been formulated and we will always continue to operate under those rules of engagement. We conduct operations in a very people friendly manner," Army Chief Rawat told ANI.

"Motivated reports keep coming out that Army and security forces in Kashmir are brutally carrying out their operations which aren't true," he added. Further speaking on security factor, Army Chief Rawat stated that their aim is to go after terrorists, who are creating violence. "Our basic purpose is to get after terrorists who are creating violence and disturbance in the Kashmir Valley. Our aim is not to cause inconvenience to the civilian population which is not indulging in arsenal violence," Army Chief Rawat noted. Earlier in the day, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces near Trehgam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The area has been cordoned off and search operation in underway. Recently, veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar. The same day, the bullet-ridden body of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area. (ANI)