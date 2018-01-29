Armymen booked for death of 2 civilians in firing at stone-pelting mob

Srinagar: Army personnel were mentioned in a first information report registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with a firing incident in Shopian district that left two persons dead and nine injured, officials said.

The personnel belong to the 10 Garhwal unit of the Army and include a Major rank officer have been mentioned in the FIR, they said.

The case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), the officials said.

Two youth were killed and nine others injured allegedly in Army firing at Ganovpora in Shopian on Saturday when a stone-pelting mob targeted a convoy.

The Mehbooba Mufti led state government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident even as a defence spokesman maintained that the soldiers opened firing in self defence. Meanwhile, normal life in Kashmir was disrupted due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing even as authorities imposed restriction in parts of Srinagar and shutdown Internet services in four districts. Shops and business establishments remained closed in most parts of Kashmir while public transport was off roads due to the strike, officials said. They said, however, private cars were plying on most of the roads in the civil lines area of the city. While local residents alleged that the Army opened fire on the slightest provocation, a defence spokesman said several jawans were injured in stone-pelting and vehicles were damaged extensively, prompting soldiers to open fire in self defence. Meanwhile, authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of people in Safakadal, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari and M R Gunj police station areas of the city as a preventive measure to maintain law and order, the officials said.