Army's Kashmir Super-40 craft unparallel success story

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Army's Kashmir Super - 40 initiative for coaching the Jammu and Kashmir youth for Engineering Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) broke all previous records when nine students of its 2016-17 batch cracked the highly competitive and prestigious IIT-JEE advance.

The success achieved this year was overwhelming at a rate of 40 percent when nine out of batch of 36 (31 Boys and 5 Girls) qualified, surpassing the best of the IIT coaching centres in the country.

28 students, including two girls, had previously qualified in IIT-JEE Mains, the first step of selection process, in April 2017.

Twenty four successful students of Army's Kashmir Super 40 accompanied by Major General R. P. Kalita SM, VSM, GOC Dagger Division interacted with the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat , UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC at Army Headquarter, Delhi on June 13 wherein they thanked the Army for shaping their careers despite grave challenges in the valley. The COAS while appreciating the courage and commitment of these students, urged them to motivate the youth of Kashmir to shun violence and effectively contribute in nation building. He promised all help to the deserving youth of Kashmir towards a bright future. The students later met the MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh who lauded the efforts of the Indian Army towards constructive engagement of the youth. The 'Kashmir Super-40' coaching program is conducted by the Army at Srinagar in coordination with its training partner Centre for Social Responsibility and Learning (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL) since 2013. This program provides a platform for the underprivileged but talented students of the state to compete at nation level. A eleven-month free lodging, boarding and coaching programme is provided to the selected 40 students of Jammu and Kashmir at 'Zero Cost' to them. The students have credited their success to outstanding coaching, personalized guidance and excellent facilities provided at the centre. The centre aims to surpass this year's success in 2018 with enhanced batch strength of 50. The nine successful candidates who have cracked the IIT Advance Exam 2017 are Aqib Amin, Mh Mussa, Bashir Ahmed, Nasir Ali, Imtiyaz Hussain, Feroz Ahmed, Maisam Ali, Shahid Sultan and Jahangir Shakeel. The Army has upgraded the coaching to Super-50 for 2018. (ANI)