Arnab Goswami called BJP contestant Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone

When Arnab gets too Excited and goofs up Sunny Deol for Sunny Leone! #ElectionResults2019 #ArnabOnMay23 pic.twitter.com/cgK49b42Cv

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is contesting for BJP from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. A visibly animated Goswami, was reading out to be the quickest to announce updates, got the surname wrong.

As soon as the video, went viral, Sunny Leone started trending on twitter.

Sunny Leone even tweeted asking the margin by which she was leading.

These are some of the Twitter reactions after the video had gone viral.

This probably might be the highlight of today. Over excited Arnab Goswami calls Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone. Hilarious! pic.twitter.com/20tnqWL3qA May 23, 2019

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

What a sport ! — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 23, 2019

You are leading by 135 crore hearts of Indians — Lagbhag ENGINEER (@EngineerFarzi) May 23, 2019