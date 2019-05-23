  1. Sify.com
  4. Arnab Goswami called BJP contestant Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone

Last Updated: Thu, May 23, 2019 13:28 hrs
New Delhi: Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami gave a field day to the netizens, while announcing the leads on air, mistakenly referred to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is contesting for BJP from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. A visibly animated Goswami, was reading out to be the quickest to announce updates, got the surname wrong.

As soon as the video, went viral, Sunny Leone started trending on twitter.

Sunny Leone even tweeted asking the margin by which she was leading.

These are some of the Twitter reactions after the video had gone viral.

