Arnab's Republic TV most-watched channel

Last Updated: Fri, May 19, 2017 09:53 hrs
Mumbai: Haters can hate, but Arnab Goswami takes the cake. Despite courtng a series of controversies in the first week of launching his channel, Republic TV, he toppled naysayers and rivals alike -- his channel grabbed the No 1 spot by ousting Times Now.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Republic TV garnered almost twice the number of viewers than Times Now.

The viewership of Republic TV clocked in at 21,17,000, whereas that of Times Now, at second position, was 11,48,000.

