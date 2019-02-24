Arrangements at Kumbh Mela 'top class': Uma Bharti

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Uma Bharti on Sunday hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making "top class arrangements" at the Kumbh Mela this year.

"I want to congratulate Yogi Adityanath and his minister for maintaining law and order in Prayagraj and keeping the city clean for Kumbh. If Mahatma Gandhi were to hear about the Kumbh Mela today, then he will definitely shower his blessings on all of us.

"The arrangements done for Kumbh this time are the best in the history of modern India. I also want to thank all the workers, who worked day-and-night for the top-class arrangements of Kumbh Mela," Bharti said here.

The Union Minister was joined by Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi today took a holy dip at the 'Sangam' and offered his prayers. He also performed the Ganga Aarti at the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. (ANI)