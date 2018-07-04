Arrangements being made to bring back pilgrim's mortal remains: TN Min

[India], July 04 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday assured that the arrangements are being made to bring back the mortal remains of a pilgrim, who had gone to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Nepal.

The pilgrim, who lost his life during the yatra, has been identified as Ramachandran and reportedly died because of natural causes.

Jayakumar confirmed that a total of 23 people from Tamil Nadu went for Kailash Yatra.

Talking to media, "Total 23 people from Tamil Nadu went for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. 19 people stranded in Simikot are safe, 4 people returned to Chennai yesterday. Arrangements are being made to bring back body of one deceased pilgrim."

The Indian Embassy in Nepal issued a list of hotline numbers for the pilgrims stranded in Nepal and their family members. A number of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims are stranded in parts of Nepal following heavy downpour. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is monitoring the situation along Nepalganj-Simikot-Hilsa route of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (through Nepal). Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year via Nepal in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China ahead of the monsoon season. The tour is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) each year between June and September in cooperation with the government of People's Republic of China through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). (ANI)