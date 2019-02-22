Arrest of 2 JeM terrorists linked to Pulwama terror attack: Yogi Adityanath

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were arrested in his state the operation in which was linked to Pulwama terror attack.

“We conducted an operation in Uttar Pradesh last night. We received a few links related to the Pulwama attack in connection with which we did a big operation in Uttar Pradesh last night,” Adityanath said during the ‘Yuva Ke Mann Ki Baat’ programme here.

“Much information about this cannot be revealed right now,” he said.

The UP Chief Minister was referring to the arrest of two suspected terrorists of Pakistan-based JeM in Saharanpur. While replying to questions about the Pulwama terror attack and the government’s action to end terrorism in the country, Adityanath said: “Terrorism is now inching towards its end. In order to put an end to it completely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is totally committed.” He asserted that terrorism will be eliminated from the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Talking about the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, he said that the security forces acted swiftly thereafter and killed the mastermind within 48 hours. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week. The responsibility of the suicide bomb attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). (ANI)