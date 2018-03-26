Arrest warrant against Ashwini Choubey a mere 'show-off': Tejashwi

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the arrest warrant issued against Ashwini Choubey's son by the state government is a mere show-off.

Yadav taking to his twitter handle said, Arjit Chaube against whom an arrest warrant has been issued, has carried out another procession where he can be seen armed with a sword.

"Arjit Chaube son of Union Min Ashwini Chaube is Wanted in a case. Nitish govt have issued arrest warrant on him for inciting riots in Bhagalpur but today he took out another procession on the occasion of Ram Navami armed with a sword accompanied by BJP MLAs," read a tweet.

Arjit Shaswat had allegedly incited communal clashes in Bihar Bhagalpur on March 17, during a procession that was carried out by workers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and Bajrang Dal. Earlier on Saturday, Ashwini Choubey refuted the charge, saying his son did not do anything wrong. "I am proud that he is my son. I am proud that my son did not do anything wrong, he was raising slogans in tribute of Bharat Mata, the people from Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti and Bhagalpur took out a procession for Hindu New Year. No one was hurt during the procession," Choubey told ANI. (ANI)