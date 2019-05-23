Arrest warrant against Buxar LS candidate for displaying weapon at press meet

[India], May 22 (ANI): The police on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Ramchandra Singh Yadav, former MLA and an independent candidate from Buxar Lok Sabha seat, for displaying his licensed weapon at his press meet here. A police team also raided his residence in Kaimur, but he is absconding.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Headquarters, Kundan Krishan, issued the order for Yadav's arrest and also for the cancellation of the license of his rifle.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Yadav claimed that he had taken out his rifle to protect the Constitution and democracy in the country. "The Constitution and democracy are in danger. As a citizen of this country, I am going to protect it with a gun," said Yadav.

Yadav further said: "I have believed in the ideals of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, but the situation has changed in the country now. I have to abide by the ideals of revolutionaries like Subhash Chandra Bose and Mangal Pandey." "People and leaders should now join me in the fight to secure our democracy. You cannot get your rights without fighting," added Yadav, who also fought the last Lok Sabha from Buxar on the ticket of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Yadav also questioned the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections, while citing different advanced countries where the ballot papers are used for holding the polls. "Japan, US, Britain and other countries of the world use ballot papers. Then why EVMs are used in India," he asked. Referring to leaders like BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said: "I am a small soldier of 'Bahujan Samaj' and the 'mahagathbandhan." Hitting out at the BJP, Yadav compared the saffron party with a snake and its leaders with mythological characters like Ravana and Duryodhana. "To secure democracy I am ready to make any sacrifice. There are crores of others, like me, who are ready for making sacrifices," said Yadav. (ANI)