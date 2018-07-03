Arrest warrant issued against BJP MP's wife

[India], July 3 (ANI): An arrest warrant has been issued against Hajipur Nagar Parishad President Rama Nishad - wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Nishad - and four others in connection with irregularity in the construction of a complex on a municipality land.

"The case was filed in the year 2014. Actions will be taken against all accused in the matter," said Deputy Inspector General Anil Kumar Singh.

Earlier a probe was ordered after a complaint was made about irregularities in the construction of a complex on a municipality land.

During the investigation, the allegations made against those accused were reportedly found true. Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)