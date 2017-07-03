Arrested Dalit protesters released

[India], July 3 (ANI): Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer S.R. Darapuri and eight others, who were arrested earlier today for planning to hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence, have been released.

"They were going towards Hazratganj where Section 144 was imposed and they also did not have permission to hold a rally," Superintendent of Police (SP) West Lucknow V.C. Tripathi said.

According to the police, the ones arrested are associated with the Bundelkhand Dalit Sena.

They were to hold agitation protesting various issues prevailing in the state. (ANI)