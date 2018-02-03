Arrested woman private detective sent to four-day police custody

[India], Feb. 03 (ANI): India's first private detective, Rajani Pandit, arrested on charges of illegally procuring call detail records (CDRs) for her clients was sent to four-day police custody here on Saturday.

Pandit was arrested by Thane Crime Branch on Friday for allegedly using illegal means to procure call detail records (CDRs) for her clients at a "hefty price".

Also, four more detectives have been apprehended by the police.

Thane police chief Param Bir Singh said, "Pandit's role has been clearly established in the racket. Those involved in the scam, be they from any part of the country, will not be spared."

Pandit, who is the daughter of a former police officer, has written two books- Faces Behind Faces and Mayajal. The former has won two awards while the latter has won six awards. She is a recipient of the Hirkani award from Doordarshan that honours women achievers. She is the subject of a documentary film made by director-writer Dinkar Rao, titled- "Lady James Bond". A feature film on her investigation, named as Kuttrapayirchi, will be made soon. South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan will enact her role in the film. (ANI)