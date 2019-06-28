Article 370 is temporary provision: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir was only a temporary provision.

Shah was speaking on the resolution seeking extension of President's Rule in J&K and a bill on the extension of reservation benefits to people living along the International Border, even as the opposition said that J&K could not be treated like any other state.

"Mein maanta hun 370 hai, aap asthayi shabd bhool gaye hein. Ye asthayi hai permanent nahi hai. 370 hamare samvidhan ka asthayi mudda hai ye yaad rakhiyega. (I agree there is Article 370, but you have forgotten the word temporary before it. Please remember Article 370 is a temporary issue)," Shah said, adding that it happened with the concurrence of Sheikh Abdullah.

Article 370 and Article 35 (a) empower the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the state's permanent residents.