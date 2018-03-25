Artificial Intelligence is about creating trains with brains: Piyush Goyal

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal, while addressing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference here on Saturday, said the AI is not something to be feared instead it must be harnessed for the benefit of various sectors, including railways.

"Artificial Intelligence has to be harnessed to find digital innovations for better customer interface and better service delivery. Artificial Intelligence is about creating trains with brains," said Goyal.

"Artificial Intelligence can transform Indian Railways in terms of safety, passenger amenities, better revenues, growth and efficiency," he added.

Speakers at the conference, organised by Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), highlighted how the AI can help in enhancing customer experience as well as improve revenues. It was noted that use of AI can help in route optimisation, real-time train movement monitoring, crew fostering, improving the price advantage of rail freight, bettering logistics chain integration, among numerous other applications. Speakers also pointed out advantages of using AI in predictive maintenance to improve asset management, crowd management, chat-bots for consumer interaction in different regional languages, sensors to detect concerns on tracks and locomotives. AI refers to the simulation of a human brain function by machines. An AI machine can mimic brain activities, such as, logical reasoning, learning and self-correction. (ANI)