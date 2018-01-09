Artist creates paintings on govt schemes, with his feet

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Artist Uttam Kumar Bhardwaj has caught the eye of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he created paintings around the theme of government schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Beti Padhao Beti Bachao Yojana and the likes, using just his feet.

Introducing Bhardwaj, Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Monday told ANI, "I think he is the only artist who creates paintings with his feet, which in itself is both unique and unprecedented. He has created themed paintings on the socio-economic programmes and schemes that have been initiated for the poor and the backward sections of the society in the last three-four years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Singh also informed that Bhardwaj, residing in Udhampur, belongs to his electoral constituency, but that both made acquaintance on the social media. Singh also urged all to support artists like Bhardwaj. "Supporting these artists is every citizen's duty towards the nation, society, art as well as the artists," he said.