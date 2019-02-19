Artist paints Pakistan flag on road to protest against Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Aggrieved over the loss of as many as 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama terror attack in south Kashmir, well-known artist Vinod Panda on Tuesday registered his protest by painting Pakistan’s flag on a road here in marine drive area.

The poster depicted anguish and detest over the loss of security forces, and reads: ‘Pakistan Murdabad.’ Panda was accompanied by many civilians at the marine drive in registering their protest against the terror attack.

The whole world mourned the death of CRPF jawans after a suicide bomber, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is backed by Pakistan, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy of armed forces in Pulwama on February 14.

The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. (ANI)