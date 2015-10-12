Arts@CERN announces three new open calls, arrival of new artists in residence

|Source :
CERN on Monday announced three new open calls giving a chance to artists to immerse themselves in the research of particle physics and its community.
Two new international partners have joined the Accelerate@CERN programme: the Abu Dhabi Music Arts Foundation (ADMAF) from UAE1 and Rupert, the centre for Art and Education from Vilnius, Lithuani2. The Collide@CERN Geneva award is also now calling for entries, continuing the fruitful collaboration with The Republic and Canton of Geneva and the City of Geneva3. Last but not least, the Collide@CERN Ars Electronica winning artists start their residency at CERN this week, an official statement said. Science and the arts are essential parts of a vibrant, healthy culture, and the Arts@CERN programme is bringing them closer together, said CERN DG Rolf Heuer. With CERNs diverse research programme, including the LHCs second run getting underway, theres no better place in the world to do that than here. With the support of The Abu Dhabi Music Arts Foundation (ADMAF), Arts@CERN gives the chance for an Emirati visual artist to come to CERN for a fully funded immersion in high-energy physics in the Accelerate@CERN programme. Thanks to the support by Rupert, Centre for Art and Education in Vilnius, the same door opens to Lithuanian artists who wish to deepen their knowledge in science and use it as a source of inspiration for their work. Each of the two open calls begins today for artists to win a one-month research stay at CERN. Applications can be submitted up to 11 January 2016. Funded by The Republic and Canton of Geneva and The City of Geneva, Collide@CERN Geneva has operated successfully since 2012. Arts@CERN announces the fourth open call for artists from Geneva, this time celebrating the citys strength in digital writing. Today, the competition opens to writers who were born, live or work in the Geneva region, and would like to win a three-month residency where scientific and artistic creativity collide. The winner will also receive a stipend of 15,000 CHF. The deadline for applications is 11 January 2016. Arts and science have always been interlinked as major cultural forces, and this is the fundamental reason for CERN to continue to proactively pursue this relationship, said Mnica Bello, Head of Arts@CERN. The arts programme here continues to flourish. Semiconductor, the artist duo formed by Ruth Jarman and Joe Gerdhardt, are the winners of the Collide@CERN Ars Electronica award4. Out of 161 projects from 53 countries, the jury5 awarded Semiconductor for their broad sense of speculation, complexity and wonder, using strategies of analysis and translation of the phenomena into tangible and beautiful forms. Their two-month Collide@CERN residency starts on Monday.